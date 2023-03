Kelly left Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit in the right forearm area, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

There's no information right now, but Kelly told Mackie that his level of concern is "not minimal." It's the second catcher injury in a few days after Gabriel Moreno left a Cactus League contest with a hit-by-pitch over the weekend, but this one sounds more serious. There should be an update on Kelly's status before Tuesday.