Kelly (forearm) will continue to take batting practice and is expected to take live at-bats this week.
Kelly was hit by a pitch on his right forearm during a Cactus League game and has been healing since. The recovery time for such injuries is generally in the eight-to-10 weeks range, making a June return possible.
