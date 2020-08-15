Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Kelly and backup Stephen Vogt will share the catching duties evenly going forward, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Kelly's offensive slump drags on into the second quarter of the 60-game season, which resulted in Vogt starting five of the last seven games, including Friday night. "It's going to probably flatten out and be 50/50," Lovullo said. Kelly, who snapped a hitless streak of 15 at-bats in his last start, is slashing .167/.268/.278 over 13 games (41 plate appearances).