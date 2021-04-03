Kelly started Friday and went 2-for-3 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Padres.
Kelly didn't start Opening Day on Thursday when Stephen Vogt was behind the dish for Madison Bumgarner. Kelly is viewed as the primary catcher and should get more at-bats; however, manager Torey Lovullo used Vogt as a pinch hitter for Kelly against a right-handed reliever in the eighth inning. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo talked about an evolution in his managerial style with Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. The manager said he'll be more open to pinch-hitting for regulars and identifying the best possible matchup against opposing starters or relievers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Avoids arbitration with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting second game•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Plates two in win•