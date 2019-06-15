Kelly is expected to receive more playing time after the Diamondbacks placed Alex Avila (calf) on the injured list, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

Kelly was already getting the bulk of starts the last few weeks, but manager Torey Lovullo said his share will grow for the time being. "It might tick up a little bit," Lovullo said regarding Kelly's playing time. "I look at it in 10-game segments rather than in five games with certain situations. I'd say maybe 75 percent of the games, 70 percent of the games he's going to catch. And I'm excited about that. He's earned that and he deserves that. He's shown that he can handle that workload." Kelly has earned more playing time based on his bat, too, so it's a good time to hop on the catcher. He's slugged .684 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 13 games.