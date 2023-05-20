Kelly was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
It clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Adams after Adams had his contract selected from Reno on Saturday. Kelly is out of action with a right forearm fracture, and he isn't expected to be able to return until the late summer months.
