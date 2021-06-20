The Diamondbacks placed Kelly (wrist) on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Kelly will most likely be sidelined through the All-Star break -- if not longer -- after he fractured his right wrist in Saturday's loss. Arizona called up Daulton Varsho from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move to provide some insurance behind the plate, but Stephen Vogt is expected to serve as the team's No. 1 catcher while Kelly is on the shelf.