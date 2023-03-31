Kelly (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The 28-year-old suffered a fractured right forearm late in spring training from a hit-by-pitch, so it's no surprise he's opening the campaign on the injured list. It's unclear how long Kelly is expected to be sidelined, though it's worth noting the Diamondbacks didn't immediately place him on the 60-day IL, suggesting an earlier return could be possible. Gabriel Moreno and Jose Herrera are beginning 2023 as Arizona's backstops, with Moreno starting Opening Day and likely to see the bulk of the starts.
