Kelly was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left oblique. The move is retroactive to May 5.

Kelly sat out Saturday after being scratched from Friday's lineup with the injury, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next week. Prospect Alek Thomas was promoted in a corresponding move and should take over the starting job in center field, with Daulton Varsho likely to operate as Arizona's primary catcher. Kelly has a .105/.150/.123 slash line through 60 plate appearances this season, and he could have a reduced role once healthy depending how Thomas produces during his first run in the majors.