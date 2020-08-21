site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Friday's lineup
Kelly isn't in the lineup Friday against the Giants.
Kelly continues to share time behind the plate, and he'll get a day off after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts over the past two contests. Stephen Vogt will start at catcher Friday.
