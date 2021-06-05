Kelly will sit Saturday against the Brewers.
Kelly hits the bench after starting three straight games. He's cooled off after a blistering start, hitting just .121/.167/.212 over his last 10 games. Stephen Vogt will start behind the plate Sataurday.
