Kelly is not starting Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Kelly started five of the Diamondbacks' first seven games, recording just three hits. Stephen Vogt takes over behind the plate Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Raps first extra-base hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Bumgarner's batterymate•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Doubles in spring win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits again Wednesday•