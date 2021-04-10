Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds.
Kelly went 1-for-2 with one RBI, two walks and a strikeout in Friday's series opener against Cincinnati. Stephen Vogt will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Makes debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Avoids arbitration with Arizona•