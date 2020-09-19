site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kelly will sit Saturday against the Astros, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Kelly has remained the primary catcher down the stretch, starting 11 of 18 games in the month of September. Daulton Varsho gets the nod behind the plate in his absence.
