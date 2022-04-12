Kelly is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Kelly is 0-for-11 with a run and four strikeouts through three appearances this season, and he'll receive the day off for Tuesday's contest. Jose Herrera will work behind the plate in his place for Arizona.
