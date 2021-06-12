Kelly is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Kelly started off the season on a tear but has cooled off significantly, hitting just .130/.180/.196 over his last 14 games. Stephen Vogt starts behind the plate in his absence.
