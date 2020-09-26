Kelly isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Kelly started the first game of the twin bill and went 1-for-3 with one strikeout. He'll play a bench role in Game 2 as Stephen Vogt starts behind the plate.
