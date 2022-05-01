Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at St. Louis.
Kelly is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts across his past five games and will take a seat for the second time in the last three days. Daulton Varsho will shift behind the plate while Jordan Luplow starts in center field.
