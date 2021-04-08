Kelly isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
Kelly had started each of the last three games and went 3-for-9 with two doubles, a walk and one strikeout during that time. However, Stephen Vogt will take over behind the dish Thursday, batting seventh.
