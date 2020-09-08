Kelly is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.
Kelly owns an OPS of .400 over his last 12 games. Both of Arizona's other catchers will be the lineup Tuesday, with Daulton Varsho behind the plate and Stephen Vogt serving as the designated hitter.
