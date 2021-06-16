Kelly is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
The catcher has been a bright spot of late in the Diamondbacks lineup, going 5-for-13 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI in his last three games. Lefty-hitting Stephen Vogt starts behind the dish in a matchup against righty Anthony DeSclafani.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Smacks seventh homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Gets breather Tuesday•