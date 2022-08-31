Kelly isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.
Kelly is resting after he went 4-for-9 with a double, four RBI, two runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Cooper Hummel is starting behind the plate and batting sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Drives in four in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits after big game•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Three RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Does his part in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives maintenance day•