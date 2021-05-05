Kelly isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Kelly will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts Tuesday. Stephen Vogt will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
