Kelly went 1-for-2 with two walks in Arizona's 5-1 loss to Miami on Thursday.
Kelly singled in the first before walking in the third and eighth to raise his OBP to a blistering .491. He's been Arizona's best hitter on the season, evidenced by being one of three Diamondbacks to record a hit and drawing two of their three walks.
