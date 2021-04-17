Kelly isn't starting Saturday's game against Washington.
Kelly had started each of the last three games behind the plate and went 3-for-9 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs and three walks during that time. Stephen Vogt will start behind the dish Saturday, batting eighth.
