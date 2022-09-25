Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's against the Giants.
Kelly started the last five games and will head to the bench after he went 2-for-17 with two RBI, a run and seven strikeouts. Cooper Hummel will step in behind the plate and bat ninth in Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Halts homer drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday•