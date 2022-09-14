Kelly isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Kelly started the last three games and went 1-for-12 with two runs, a walk and two strikeouts. Cooper Hummel will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Drives in four in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sits after big game•