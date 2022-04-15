Kelly is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Kelly is 0-for-15 with six strikeouts to begin the season and will take a seat for the third time in the past five games. Jose Herrera will work behind the plate Friday for Arizona.
