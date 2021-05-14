Kelly is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Nationals.
Kelly hits the bench for the second time in three days despite the fact that he's opened the year with an excellent .338/.491/.613 slash line. Stephen Vogt will start behind the plate in his absence.
