Kelly is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
Kelly has been the primary catcher for Arizona, but he'll take a seat Wednesday after going 1-for-8 with one RBI and one walk in the past three contests. Stephen Vogt will start at catcher and bat seventh.
