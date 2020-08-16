site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kelly is not in Sunday's lineup against the Padres.
His playing time has been somewhat inconsistent, but he is 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBI over his last two games. Stephen Vogt will start behind the dish and bat seventh.
