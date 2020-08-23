site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Kelly started three of the past four games but will head to the bench after going 0-for-7 during that stretch. Stephen Vogt will take over behind the plate Sunday for the Diamondbacks.
