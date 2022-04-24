Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mets.
Kelly went 2-for-4 with a run during Saturday's 5-2 win over New York and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jose Herrera will work behind the plate in his place, forming a battery with Madison Bumgarner.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Takes seat Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting for first game of twin bill•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Records first hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench Saturday•