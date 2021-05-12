Kelly will not start Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
The catcher receives the day off after a productive Tuesday where he went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kelly has been outstanding at the plate all season, hitting .333 with six homers and making a case for himself as one of baseball's premier offensive catchers. Stephen Vogt gets the start behind the dish Wednesday.
