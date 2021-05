Kelly was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a tuft fracture in his left great toe.

The 26-year-old was held out of the lineup Saturday for the second game in a row, and apparently his absence is due to an injury. Kelly doesn't have an official timeline for his return, though he'll be eligible to be activated May 25. Stephen Vogt and Daulton Varsho should split catching duties in the meantime for Arizona.