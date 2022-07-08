Kelly went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

Kelly twice tied the score in the game, first with a two-run blast in the second inning and later with a run-scoring single in the fourth. This was just his third multi-hit contest over 37 games this season, and the three RBI were the most he has tallied in a single contest on the campaign. Kelly has had a miserable offensive season with a .155/.202/.273 slash line, but he's started to play better of late with at least one hit in six of his past seven games.