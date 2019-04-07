Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

His last hit was the biggest one, as the backstop banged a one-out single into right field off Colten Brewer to bring home Nick Ahmed with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Kelly's hitting .308 (4-for-13) in the early going, and while Arizona's three-headed catching committee makes it tough for any of them to stand out from a fantasy perspective, the 24-year-old seems the most likely of the bench to eventually emerge with something close to a starter's workload.