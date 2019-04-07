Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Plays hero in ninth
Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
His last hit was the biggest one, as the backstop banged a one-out single into right field off Colten Brewer to bring home Nick Ahmed with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Kelly's hitting .308 (4-for-13) in the early going, and while Arizona's three-headed catching committee makes it tough for any of them to stand out from a fantasy perspective, the 24-year-old seems the most likely of the bench to eventually emerge with something close to a starter's workload.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...