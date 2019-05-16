Kelly entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and stayed in the game to play third base, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

There was no injury to starter Eduardo Escobar, so having Kelly, a catcher by trade, play third base was by design. Manager Torey Lovullo wanted to get a look at the alignment in case a need arose later this season. "I just removed him from the game to get a different look at something that could potentially pop during the season when you get stretched out and put in a situation where you've flexed all your players into a game and you tie the game late or something happens injury-wise," the manager said.