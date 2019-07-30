Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Pops 13th homer
Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-6 loss to the Marlins.
He's gone yard three times in his last seven starts, giving him 13 homers on the year. Kelly's slashing .268/.357/.541 overall, and the 25-year-old appears to be establishing himself as Arizona's backstop of both the present and future.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Day off Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: On bench for series opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Records 12th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Delivers run in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start