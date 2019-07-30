Kelly went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-6 loss to the Marlins.

He's gone yard three times in his last seven starts, giving him 13 homers on the year. Kelly's slashing .268/.357/.541 overall, and the 25-year-old appears to be establishing himself as Arizona's backstop of both the present and future.

