Kelly went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.
Kelly's two homers this year have come in his last three games. He's shown modest improvement lately, going 7-for-36 (.194) in his last 10 contests compared to a season batting average of .134 in 32 games. The catcher has added nine RBI, nine runs scored and three doubles, and it appears he'll continue to share time with Jose Herrera behind the dish. The two backstops have split time fairly evenly of late with neither of them hitting consistently enough to command a larger role.
