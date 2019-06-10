Kelly went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has homered in each of his last two games and three times in the past nine contests. Coming into the season, Kelly had just four extra-base hits, including zero homers in 117 at-bats over three seasons with the Cardinals. In 118 at-bats this year, he already 15 extra-base hits, including seven long balls. Kelly is also batting .254 with 18 RBI and 14 runs in 43 games.