Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Posts seventh homer
Kelly went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in an 8-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has homered in each of his last two games and three times in the past nine contests. Coming into the season, Kelly had just four extra-base hits, including zero homers in 117 at-bats over three seasons with the Cardinals. In 118 at-bats this year, he already 15 extra-base hits, including seven long balls. Kelly is also batting .254 with 18 RBI and 14 runs in 43 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...