Kelly went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

After going hitless over his first 10 at-bats, Kelly produced three hits, including his first extra-base hit, over the last six plate appearances. While many on the Diamondbacks' roster are slumping to start the season, which could prompt lineup changes, Kelly could have a longer leash than most. That means the news of Arizona promoting catching prospect Daulton Varsho, who has hit proficiently in the minors, may not impact Kelly's playing time. Varsho's promotion, however, prompts speculation as to where he will get at-bats. In addition to catcher, Varsho can play the outfield and serve as a designated hitter.