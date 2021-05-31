Kelly went 2-for-4 with a RBI, a run and a walk in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Cardinals.
Kelly contributed a pair of singles and a walk, leading to him driving in a run and scoring. He was in a bit of a cold patch, going hitless in his last five games prior to Sunday. The 26-year-old is slashing .303/.443/.525 and is second in all of baseball among catchers in batting average. He has six home runs, 21 RBI and 17 runs in 131 plate appearances.
