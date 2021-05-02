Kelly is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Kelly started the past two games and will receive Sunday off after going 3-for-7 with three RBI and a run scored. Stephen Vogt will start behind the plate and bat fifth for Arizona.
