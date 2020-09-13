Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Kelly had started each of the past four games (three times at catcher, once as a designated hitter), so he'll be getting some routine maintenance in the series finale. Daulton Varsho substitutes in for Kelly behind the dish.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Clubs second homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Sitting again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not in Friday's lineup•