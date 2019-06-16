Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives day off Sunday
Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly started four of the last five games behind the plate but will take a seat for the series finale. The 24-year-old is expected to continue seeing the bulk of the starts with Alex Avila (calf) on the injured list. Caleb Joseph enters the starting lineup in his absence Sunday.
