Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 28-year-old started the first three games of the series versus the Friars and will take a seat for the finale Sunday afternoon. Cooper Hummel will start behind the plate and bat eighth in place of Kelly on Sunday.
