Kelly is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Kelly started the previous three games and will sit for Sunday's day game after going 3-for-10 with four walks and an RBI during that stretch. Stephen Vogt will catch for Riley Smith in the series finale.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Bats leadoff•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Idle for first half of twin bill•