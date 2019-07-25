Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Records 12th homer
Kelly went 1-for-3 with a walk and three-run home run Wednesday against the Orioles.
Kelly delivered the biggest hit of the game for the Diamondbacks, taking John Means deep in the fourth inning for his 12th home run of the season. The young backstop continues to hit for plenty of power, with this marking his third long ball in his past 10 contests. Kelly serves as the primary catcher for the team, but has gotten more frequent days off since the return of Alex Avila, slightly denting his upside. Overall, he's still managed a strong .264/.354/.528 line across 226 plate appearances.
