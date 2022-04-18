Kelly started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Mets.

Of the many Arizona hitters scuffling to start the season, perhaps Kelly's struggles are the most profound. The catcher's fourth-inning double was his first hit of the season. He had been given two days off last Thursday and Friday in an effort to clear his mind and jumpstart the bat, but Kelly went 1-for-7 over the weekend.